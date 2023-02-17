"If you have to travel, why not travel in style?" is the basic concept behind the cruise ferry, which combines the transportation of a ferry and the pleasure of a cruise ship. Though "ferry" to most North Americans conjures up images of small, utilitarian vessels used for short voyages, the cruise ferry is king of all the many shapes and sizes as the opening sail for many European cruise itineraries.
These large vessels, whose voyages usually last just one or two nights, are close cousins of modern cruise ships. While cabins are smaller because of the shorter voyages, cruise ferries offer many of the amenities we're accustomed to on cruise ships, including a wide range of restaurants, entertainment options, and health and fitness facilities. Not surprisingly, some operators prefer to refer to them as "cruise ships with car decks."
Updated January 08, 2020