  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Holland America's Koningsdam vs. Nieuw Amsterdam
Virtual Balconies on Royal Caribbean
Virtual Balconies on Royal Caribbean
Which Royal Caribbean Suite Should I Book?
Which Royal Caribbean Suite Should I Book?
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
MSC Seaside vs. Carnival Vista
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
5 Reasons Why Families Will Love the Refurbished Norwegian Jewel
5 Reasons Why Families Will Love the Refurbished Norwegian Jewel
6 Best Magnetic Hooks and Door Magnets for a Cruise
6 Best Magnetic Hooks and Door Magnets for a Cruise
Cunard Internet Packages and Prices
Cunard Internet Packages and Prices
MSC Cruises FAQ
MSC Cruises FAQ

Top 6 European Cruise Ferries

Douglas Newman
Contributor
Christina Livadiotis
Contributor

"If you have to travel, why not travel in style?" is the basic concept behind the cruise ferry, which combines the transportation of a ferry and the pleasure of a cruise ship. Though "ferry" to most North Americans conjures up images of small, utilitarian vessels used for short voyages, the cruise ferry is king of all the many shapes and sizes as the opening sail for many European cruise itineraries.

Related: Best Budget River Cruise Lines


These large vessels, whose voyages usually last just one or two nights, are close cousins of modern cruise ships. While cabins are smaller because of the shorter voyages, cruise ferries offer many of the amenities we're accustomed to on cruise ships, including a wide range of restaurants, entertainment options, and health and fitness facilities. Not surprisingly, some operators prefer to refer to them as "cruise ships with car decks."



Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$899 - 7-Nt. Bermuda – Up to $2,000 to Spend & Free Drinks
3
$2,799 - 7nt France River: exclusive $400 off & $600 OBC + free airfare, drinks, excursions
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent