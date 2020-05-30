Could You Be Bumped from Your Next Cruise?

All of the arrangements for Daniella Carlesimo's wedding at sea -- from printed invitations to the travel plans of guests -- were in place. Until Princess Cruises notified her that Caribbean Princess had been chartered and she'd have to make new arrangements. The invitations had to be reprinted, travel plans shuffled and the wedding bands -- already engraved with the date of the wedding -- redone.

Carlesimo, not to mention her fellow passengers on Caribbean Princess, had been bumped.

While it's little consolation to those impacted, being bumped from a cruise is, fortunately, a somewhat rare occurrence, typically limited to four main scenarios: a charter, a redeployment, a need for shipyard repairs or an overbooked cruise. While virtually every cruise line has the right to bump anyone involuntarily for any reason (as outlined in the fine print of cruise contracts), most lines will go beyond the standard of fully refunding the cruise by offering the option to rebook comparable sailings, sometimes at a discount and usually with added goodwill incentives like onboard credit or stateroom upgrades.

While chances are slim that you'll ever actually be bumped from a cruise, here's what to know about the four most common scenarios in which the situation could present itself and how to protect yourself if you do get bumped.