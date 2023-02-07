Regent Seven Seas has a long reputation for luxury in the world of ocean cruising, while Viking, a trendsetter on the rivers, is the new kid on the block on the oceans. Viking doesn't like to use the word "luxury," but it's certainly created a product that has drawn the attention of many luxury cruisers. So, it's natural to compare the lines.

Viking or Regent Seven Seas? It's a question we hear surprisingly often. In truth, the cruise lines are quite different: Regent Seven Seas is an all-inclusive luxury line, while Viking offers a mostly inclusive upscale experience. Let us help you figure out which cruise line -- Viking vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises -- is right for you.