  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
8 Tips for Driving to Your Cruise
8 Tips for Driving to Your Cruise
What is a Cruise and Stay Holiday?
What is a Cruise and Stay Holiday?
10 Signs You've Done a Terrible Job Packing for Your Cruise
10 Signs You've Done a Terrible Job Packing for Your Cruise
Best Luggage for Cruise Travel
Best Luggage for Cruise Travel
12 Things You Don't Need to Take on a Cruise
12 Things You Don't Need to Take on a Cruise
Help! My Luggage Is Lost. What Should I Do?
Help! My Luggage Is Lost. What Should I Do?
Cruise and Stay Holiday Tips
Cruise and Stay Holiday Tips
How to Navigate the Airport on Cruise Turnaround Day
How to Navigate the Airport on Cruise Turnaround Day
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Carnival Cruise FAQ
Virtual Cruise Trip Report: Onboard a Cruise Critic Member's "Fake, Made Up and Completely Impossible" Cruise Itinerary
Virtual Cruise Trip Report: Onboard a Cruise Critic Member's "Fake, Made Up and Completely Impossible" Cruise Itinerary

7 Best Day Bags for Cruises

Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
(Photo: Maridav/Shutterstock)

You may have the ultimate suitcase for your upcoming cruise, but don't forget about another all-important piece of luggage: the day bag. What bag you'll need for a day in port depends on a few factors: what type of shore excursions you've booked, if you're lugging camera equipment along or if you're the Sherpa for your entire family and their stuff.

We've picked these day bags to suit a variety of cruise adventures ashore. With the right bag for a destination, you'll feel equipped to explore your cruise port in confidence.

On This Page

  • Jemma overnight bag
  • Backpack
  • Camera bag
  • Drawstring
  • Fashion backpack
  • Cross-body bag
  • Beach tote

Jemma overnight bag

Jemma overnight bag

As cruise ships increase overnight calls in port, you might find yourself needing a bag that will hold everything to last you until the following day. The Birdie bag by Jemma has enough room for a change of clothes, but also compartments for your phone, laptop, a bottle of water -- even a ventilated pocket for a pair of shoes. Families will enjoy the organized space to hold a little of everything for a day in port. All bags are made with Italian nylon and come with a separate accessory case and laundry bag. 

Backpack

Backpack

There's almost no better bag for an active day in port than a good ol' backpack. This Stowaway backpack by Eddie Bauer is lightweight, stuffable and can be easily consolidated into a smaller front-zip pocket or rolled into a suitcase. A hands-free pack is equally useful exploring glaciers in Alaska or climbing the stairs of a cathedral in Europe.

Camera bag

Camera bag

For cruisers who can't be without their DSLR, this camera backpack by Beaspire is perfect for storing lenses and gear, with room for everyday essentials. A padded, pull-out compartment protects the camera, while a zippered main compartment contains a laptop sleeve and plenty of space for guidebooks and a spare sweater. Straps on the bottom can even hold a tripod. Prepare to take spectacular shots of every port of call with this bag in tow.

Drawstring

Drawstring

Drawstring bags are a low-maintenance way to store your stuff for an afternoon ashore. A sack like this drawstring bag by Adidas fits everything, takes little to no space in luggage and as an added perk -- it's difficult to pickpocket. It's a day bag that even your teenage son will be willing to carry off the cruise ship.

Fashion backpack

Fashion backpack

Not every backpack has to be sporty, and this trendy bag by Fjallraven proves its Scandinavian style is not just fashionable, but also functional. Inspired by the school bags of Sweden, the Kanken day bag is water- and stain-resistant, has handles as well as ergonomic straps and a large main compartment. It's the perfect bag to blend right in during your Northern Europe cruise.

Cross-body bag

Cross-body bag

Sometimes you just need the essentials -- not 20 pounds of paraphernalia -- to accompany you ashore. This cross-body bag by Travelon is a roomy purse that doubles as a travel pack with anti-theft features. Side pockets hold a bottle of water or an umbrella, the front pockets lock and there's a key clip with an LED flashlight for locating exactly what you need -- even in low light.

Beach tote

Beach tote

Perhaps the most iconic cruise bag of all is the beach tote. We love this tote by Forever Cultivate for its multitude of fun patterns and its top zipper closure to keep out the sand. Lightweight with durable straps and made with a waterproof polyester, this bag will turn heads while protecting your belongings for a perfect beach day in port.

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$819 - 7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $2450 OBC, 50% off, free drinks, excursions, more
3
$438 - 7NT Caribbean with Free Drinks, Free Wifi & Military Discounts
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent