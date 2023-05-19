Oktoberfest River Cruise Tips

Held primarily in Munich (but also celebrated in other cities throughout Germany) and straddling September and October, Oktoberfest is a 16- to 18-day folk festival that dates back to 1810.

Oktoberfest is primarily a Volksfest, or beer festival and traveling fair, combing large quantities of Oktoberfest beer along with traditional food, games and amusement-style activities and rides. It's one of Germany's most iconic celebrations; a tradition dating back centuries. For many, Oktoberfest immediately conjures up images of beer, parties and tents filled with festive revelers. It's no surprise that many river cruise lines include the chance to participate in this annual event on select fall sailings.

While you can find Oktoberfest activities in towns visited by other German river cruise itineraries during this time, the Danube River runs the closest to Munich, and is usually the jumping-off point for Oktoberfest itineraries.