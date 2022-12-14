The port of Southampton is the busiest cruise hub in the UK -- welcoming two million passengers each year -- and is known as the cruise capital of Northern Europe.

Recent developments at the port of Southampton include the new £55m Horizon Cruise Terminal, which debuted in 2021, and facilitates shore-power-enabled ships (along with the Mayflower Cruise Terminal, which now also offers this facility).

In addition to Horizon and the Mayflower Cruise Terminal, there are three further cruise terminals in Southampton; City Cruise, Ocean and QEII. The terminals serve several major cruise lines including P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Two of the terminals (City and Ocean) are within walking distance of the city centre, while the other two are a five-minute taxi ride away.

Voyages from Southampton range from round-the-world itineraries to British Isles cruises, to those sailing to the Norwegian fjords or across the Bay of Biscay via France, Spain and Portugal to the Med and beyond. While most cruises tend to start or finish (or both) in Southampton, many ships also dock here for the day as a port of call. Here’s everything you need to know about the port of Southampton.