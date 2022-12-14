The port of Southampton is the busiest cruise hub in the UK -- welcoming two million passengers each year -- and is known as the cruise capital of Northern Europe.
Recent developments at the port of Southampton include the new £55m Horizon Cruise Terminal, which debuted in 2021, and facilitates shore-power-enabled ships (along with the Mayflower Cruise Terminal, which now also offers this facility).
In addition to Horizon and the Mayflower Cruise Terminal, there are three further cruise terminals in Southampton; City Cruise, Ocean and QEII. The terminals serve several major cruise lines including P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. Two of the terminals (City and Ocean) are within walking distance of the city centre, while the other two are a five-minute taxi ride away.
Voyages from Southampton range from round-the-world itineraries to British Isles cruises, to those sailing to the Norwegian fjords or across the Bay of Biscay via France, Spain and Portugal to the Med and beyond. While most cruises tend to start or finish (or both) in Southampton, many ships also dock here for the day as a port of call. Here’s everything you need to know about the port of Southampton.
Horizon Cruise Terminal
Western Docks
Southampton
SO15 1AW
City Cruise Terminal
Herbert Walker Avenue
Western Docks
Southampton
SO15 1HJ
Mayflower Cruise Terminal
Western Docks
Southampton
SO15 1HJ
Ocean Cruise Terminal
Eastern Docks
Southampton
SO14 3QN
QEII Cruise Terminal
Eastern Docks
Southampton
SO14 3GG
There are multiple ways to get to the port of Southampton. Here are some of the direction options:
From the North, East and London Regions
Travelling on the M3 southbound, follow signs for Southampton. Merge onto the M27 and follow the signs for the M27 West. Leave the M27 at Junction 3 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit signed M271 toward Southampton/The Docks. At the next roundabout (Redbridge) take the 1st exit onto the A33 which will lead you along a dual carriageway heading into Southampton to the relevant Dock Gate assigned for your cruise.
For Ocean and QE11 Cruise Terminals only:
From the end of the M3 at junction 14 follow A33 signs for Southampton & The Docks. This route will bring you out close to the Eastern Docks and Dock Gate 4, where the Ocean Cruise Terminal and QE11 Terminal are situated. For the Western Docks proceed to City Cruise Terminal (access through Dock Gate 8) or for Mayflower Terminal proceed through Dock Gate 10.
From the West:
From the A31 Poole & Bournemouth areas follow the road through the New Forest to join the M27. Leave the M27 at junction 3 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit signed M271 toward Southampton/The Docks. At the next roundabout (Redbridge) take the 1st exit onto the A33 which will lead you along a dual carriageway heading into Southampton to the relevant Dock Gate assigned for your cruise.
Horizon Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10
City Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10
Mayflower Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10
Ocean Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 4
QE11Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 4
Parking is available for passengers traveling from all five terminals. To guarantee your spot it's advisable to pre-book in advance, especially during the busy summer months from July -- September when, due to high levels of booking, facilities do sell out on occasion.
The car parking service on offer for each cruise will depend on your cruise line operator and your departure and arrival terminal -- the longer the cruise, the cheaper the daily parking rate.
AB Parking (Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, among others) and CPS (P&O Cruises, Cunard and Princess Cruises) are the two main parking providers, though there are other independent operators. For more information visit Cruise Southampton.
Example fares include:
For passengers travelling with Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Lines and MSC Cruises there's self-parking available right next to City Cruise Terminal (less than a minute walk away) which costs roughly £98/ $120 for a seven-night cruise.
For Fred. Olsen, Celebrity Cruises and Saga Cruises passengers the AB Parking service is at Western Docks and can be accessed through Dock Gate 8, 10 or 20, adjacent to the City Cruise Terminal. The cost is roughly £88/$109 for an eight-night cruise.
Parking for Princess, Cunard and P&O Cruises' passengers is run by CPS Cruise and Passenger Services. They offer a valet-parking service, allowing you to drop off your car at the terminal and pick it up from their car park which is a 200m walk away. The cost for this is around £95/$118 for seven-night cruise.
Southampton International Airport is served by several UK and European carriers from destinations including Newcastle, Jersey, Belfast, Edinburgh and Amsterdam, making it a good option for cruisers travelling to Southampton from across the UK and Northern Europe. Most international passengers, however, will fly into London's two major airports: Heathrow or Gatwick. Although they’re located in the southeast, neither of these airports is particularly close. Heathrow is 70 miles from Southampton (approximately an hour and a half drive) and at 90 miles away, Gatwick is an even longer, a two-hour drive.
There's no one bus or train that will take you directly from any of the airports to the cruise terminals. From Southampton International Airport there's a direct 10-minute train to Southampton Central station. You could then either walk, take a taxi, or bus.
There are no direct, shared van shuttle style services available and while you could theoretically rent a car at either Heathrow or Gatwick -- several Southampton hotels offer 'cruise & stay' parking packages -- it's far easier to pre-arrange a taxi, which will cost in the region of £200/$250.
Taxis to and from the port of Southampton
Taxis are readily available at Southampton International Airport and the cost of a ride from here to the port is roughly £20 ($20-$25).
Taxis are readily available at Heathrow and Gatwick Airports too, but as they are both such a distance away it's far cheaper to pre-book a taxi beforehand. West Quay Cars is one of Southampton's largest taxi services. From Heathrow to Southampton the cost is around £150-180 (more expensive for an MPV) and from Gatwick, it's aroughly £180-£220 ($185 - $225 and $225 - $275, approx. respectively.).
Rideshare Services to and from the Port of Southampton
Uber is available. A fare estimate from Southampton International Airport to the cruise port is about £15 ($18). From Heathrow, the fares are similar to taxis fare, though bear in mind Uber prices can increase with demand.
Southampton train station is serviced by direct trains from London, Gatwick Airport and other major stations around the south of the U.K.
If you arrive into Southampton Central train station, there's a public bus (U1C) to Dock Gate 4. For security reasons, ALL passengers must alight at the Dock Gate 4 bus stop and walk the remaining distance to their cruise terminal. If you've got a lot of luggage and don't fancy walking then it's far simpler to hop in one of the taxis outside Southampton Central Train Station -- from here to the port costs about £10 and takes about five minutes.
The cheapest public transport option from Heathrow or Gatwick is to take a scheduled National Express bus to Southampton.
From Heathrow to Southampton Central Station the journey takes about 1 hours 45 minutes. It is inexpensive, too, at around £18/ $22. From Gatwick it's much longer, around 3-4 hours and includes one change. The cost is around £38/$47.
While there isn't a direct train from Heathrow to Southampton, there are hourly direct trains from Gatwick to Southampton Central train station, which takes around two hours.
A few brave passengers walk from the train station to the City Cruise terminal (about 15-20 minutes with luggage), but the other cruise terminals are out of range. It’s far easier is to take a taxi from either Southampton's bus or train stations to your cruise terminal, around £10/$12 a ride.
Porters/Red Caps: Porters are available to help passengers with luggage on embarkation and debarkation days at all four of Southampton's cruise terminals. Tipping is at your discretion.
Checking In: Be sure to check your paperwork to make sure you are going to the correct terminal and always defer to your cruise line's instructions for when to arrive to board your cruise. The port of Southampton recommends sticking to the time your travel agent or cruise operator suggests, as it can get quite busy.
Check if your cruise terminal has a security screening (City Cruise Terminal for example does this) before proceeding to check-in counters.
Wheelchair Service: All cruise lines provide wheelchair assistance at all four terminals free of charge. Look for signs saying 'Assisted Boarding' and staff wearing orange tabards with 'Mobility Assistance' written on their backs. They will take escort you in a wheelchair all the way from check-in through security and onto the ship.
ATMs: There are no ATM machines or payphones in any of the cruise terminals.
Where to Sit: All cruise terminals provide ample seating for passengers in the embarkation/ticketing halls. City Cruise Terminal has 500 seats; Mayflower Terminal provides seating for 700 people; Ocean Terminal, QEII and Horizon have 1000 seats check-in.
All four terminals have separate VIP seating areas for suite and premier club passengers, where free drinks and snacks are provided.
Bathrooms: There are large bathrooms (on average six stalls for women and four for men) and one disabled access bathroom on each floor of every terminal.
Wi-Fi: All terminals provide complimentary Wi-Fi.
Where to Store Luggage: All terminals have secure storeage facilities.
The new Horizon and City Cruise terminals are easy walking distance of shops and eateries in the centre of Southampton. It's roughly a five-minute stroll from Oxford Street where snacks, toiletries and light grocery items are available and there are several nice restaurants here too. The other terminals take more like 15-20 minutes from the terminal to the centre. Mayflower is the furthest from the centre, at 2.5km away.
Otherwise all terminals provide complimentary water and magazines. All also have a fully licensed bar serving hot and cold food and drink as well as a café serving snacks and refreshments. There are also a couple of vending machines and souvenirs (T-shirts, mugs and fridge magnets) to buy, but little else.
If you're a keen photographer and fancy taking snaps of your ship, a good place to take them from is Mayflower Park, which you'll find on the seafront next to the cruise terminal entrance to the western docks. Better still is Vokes Memorial Park (slightly more inland) which is intentionally raised for this very purpose!
And if you've time to spare and want to soak up some history, have a drink in The Grapes bar on Oxford Street -- a five-minute walk from City Cruise Terminal. It was in this establishment that crew members from the Titanic came for a glass or two before the ship set sail. Legend has it that some crew members drank so much that they ended up missing the ship's departure, which of course saved their lives.
Updated December 14, 2022