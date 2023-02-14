The ships feature five waterslides each, including two racing slides and one that offers slideboarding (where passengers use their boards to select colors that light up inside the slide as they glide through it, sort of like Guitar Hero or Dance Dance Revolution). There's also a climbing structure for kids, similar to a ropes course; an outdoor movie screen; two of the four longest ziplines at sea (two on each ship); and the Bridge of Sighs, a viewing platform that looks out over the aft of the ship and ties in with the Seaside Class' high ratio of outdoor to indoor space.