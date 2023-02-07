5 Things You Didn’t Know About Windstar

Windstar is proof that bigger isn’t always better. Each ship in the six-yacht fleet holds only 148 to 310 passengers -- less than the capacity of a lifeboat on a big ship. You regularly see the same group of passengers and crew throughout the cruise and quickly become friends with some. The ships’ smaller sizes and shallower drafts (only 14 to 16 feet) allow for nimble navigation into smaller ports without another cruise ship in sight. Passengers visit the authentic destinations, not places overrun by Hard Rock Cafes, T-shirt shops and elbowing tourists.

1. There is one crewmember for every 1.5 passengers onboard.

Rock star service is what you get with a crew-to-passenger ratio this low. Crewmembers recognize you and greet you by your first name. Photos and names of passengers are actually printed up for quick reference in crew areas and serving stations. The bartender is hardly ever too busy to ham it up with a juggling, flipping, free-pouring performance while making your favorite cocktail. Passenger reviews often comment that a Windstar cruise feels like sailing on a private yacht. The line's ships often win Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards for Best Service. Related: Cruise Ship Ambiance on a Luxury Cruise: What to Expect

2. Windstar has an open bridge policy.

An open-bridge policy means you can wander into the ship’s command center and ask questions morning, noon or night. No appointment or tour is necessary. The captain or officers at the controls will show you the steering wheel, radar, depth sounder or nautical charts and explain all those buttons on the control panel. Visit after dark and you can ask the night watch officer for stargazing tips or to point out the Southern Cross constellation if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere. The only time the bridge is off limits is when the ship approaches or departs a port. Related: What Is a Cruise Ship Bridge?

3. You can water ski or paddleboard right from the ship.

At the aft of all six ships, a retractable door opens directly onto the water to become a base for several types of activities. The water sports platform is usually open when the ship is at anchor. From here you can take out kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, windsurfers and sailboats at no charge. Water trampolines and inflatable water structures are other fun options. The water sports crew also has a small, motorized boat and will pull you water skiing, wakeboarding or tubing around the ship and bay. The water sports platform activities are a fun way to unwind and cool off after returning from morning shore excursions. Related: Windstar's Water Sports Platform on Wind Spirit in Tahiti

4. Windstar cruises stay late in port.

More than 45 percent of Windstar cruises offer at least one overnight or late night (until midnight) in port, giving passengers a chance to venture out and experience the local nightlife. In Monaco, you can play blackjack into the wee hours at the iconic Casino Monte Carlo. In St. Petersburg, plan an evening excursion on the town with Champagne, caviar and a ballet performance. In the South Pacific, Windstar overnights in Bora Bora, a quintessential overwater bungalow destination. It’s an excellent opportunity for a posh bungalow stay mid-cruise without having to tack on extra pre/post-cruise days for the same iconic experience. Related: Monaco Cruise Excursions: A Day in Port Four Ways

5. The James Beard Foundation chose Windstar as its official cruise line.