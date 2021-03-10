Oberammergau Cruise Tips: Seeing the Passion Play by River Cruise

In Oberammergau, Germany, the world-class Passion Play takes place every 10 years, usually between May and October. Because the last Oberammergau Passion Play was postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next event will take place in 2030.

Set in this charming Bavarian hamlet roughly an hour's drive south of Munich, the Oberammergau Passion Play focuses on the final period in the life of Jesus Christ and is performed on open-air stages. In 2022, river cruise lines tailored sailings and itineraries to allow passengers to take in this extraordinary spectacle. Avalon Waterways, CroisiEurope, Emerald Waterways, Scenic, Tauck and Viking River Cruises were among the lines offering itineraries. While we don't know for sure just yet which lines will offer sailings to the next Oberammergau Passion Play, this gives us a good indication.