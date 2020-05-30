5 Best Day Trips from Southampton

What to do: Stonehenge is Britain's most famous prehistoric monument and if you're going to do just a single day trip, this should really be on the top of your list. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it's an iconic ring of standing stones shrouded in mystery and myth, built between 3,000 BC and 2,000 BC. The question is: how did those stones get there, and why? Some of the stones come from Wales and historians believe they were dragged, rolled and floated on rafts the extraordinary distance of 240 miles to the site. Why? Historically, the site is believed to have been used for solar and lunar worship, as well as human sacrifices; cremated human bones have been found in some of the oldest areas. Be sure to book ahead -- last admission is two hours before the advertised closing time (open daily 9.30 a.m. – 5 p.m.). While plenty of tour buses shuttle groups here from Southampton daily, it's just as easy to do it on your own, by car or by taking a train to Salisbury, from where there's a Stonehenge tour bus. Note, though, that you can’t walk up to the stone circle except on special tours, with limited availability. These take place very early morning or in the evenings and you should apply for them online. Otherwise, start your visit at the visitor center, from where there's a free shuttle, or a walking trail that takes you close to the stone circle. Don't forget to try one of the site's famous rock cakes sold in the Café, or a beer from the Stonehenge Brewery.