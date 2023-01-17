Best Beach Gear for Your Caribbean Cruise

Hitting the beach on your cruise requires a little more preparation than your average day trip. Since you'll be away from your ship for hours, you need to make sure you've got all the essentials to carry you through the day -- OK, and maybe a few cute accessories you might not actually need, but we know you'll love as much as we do. Add a little panache to your Caribbean cruise packing list with these fashionable and functional beach day must-haves.