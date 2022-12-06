7 Signs You Should Book a Cruise Right Now

You've still got a full day of cruising ahead of you but you found the information about disembarkation on your bed last night, and just knowing it'll soon be time to get off has you down. You want to enjoy the rest of the cruise but you can feel cruise withdrawal sneaking up on you. Keep it at bay by visiting the future cruise sales desk and putting a deposit down for another cruise -- you don't even have to pick a specific sailing. Just knowing you've got a cruise sometime in your future will put the kibosh on that sinking feeling and give you something to look forward to. Plus, onboard bookings often come with added onboard credit or discounts.