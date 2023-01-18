Best Cruise Bags You Absolutely Need to Bring Onboard

Hey, you: the one who's been traveling around with the same bags for the past five-plus years. It's time to let go of that rolling duffle bag with the busted wheel, the beach tote whose unwieldy straps make your shoulder feel like it's going to fall off, the toiletry bag that's … wait, you're still throwing all of your care products into a Ziploc? It's OK, we're here to help you. Having the right luggage not only makes packing easier (and more fun) but also eliminates stress -- by keeping everything neat and organized -- once you're onboard. Treat yourself to the "savvy cruiser" makeover with these bags you absolutely need to bring on your next at-sea adventure.