Royal Caribbean's Cruise Ship Classes

To help make sense of it all, Cruise Critic has broken down the Royal Caribbean ship classes so you can book the right vacation. Let's dive in, starting with the line's largest ships: the Oasis Class.

So what are the differences between Royal Caribbean's six ship classes? For starters, expect big changes in the number of dining, drinking and venues as well as more space for more programming and even more options for rooms and suites as you move between classes.

Royal Caribbean's fleet consists of 26 ships divided into six classes. There are similarities between all classes, with a number of signature Royal Caribbean attractions throughout the fleet, including the iconic rock-climbing wall and the line's expansive buffet restaurant, Windjammer Marketplace.

Royal Caribbean ship classes offer a mind-boggling array of choices for almost every cruise style. The line is known worldwide for its wow-factor mega-ships -- including Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship.

Any of Royal Caribbean's five Oasis-class ships are perfect for adrenaline junkies, groups of friends and families with varied tastes and cruisers looking for that all-in-one mega-resort vibe at sea. While options for rest and relaxation are available, Oasis-class ships are best for active travelers.

For those who enjoy the suite life, Oasis-class ships feature the full Royal Suite Class experience, which can include a host of perks like butler service, free internet, free specialty dining and drinks and free access to the spa's thermal room. On Wonder of the Seas, suites have their own neighborhood.

Royal Caribbean upped their dining game on the massive Oasis-class ships, with eight to 10 free restaurants and as many as 15 fee or a la carte options if you count bars with food menus. The restaurant lists contain new specialty dining venues like Port Side BBQ on Oasis and Mason Jar on Wonder plus the top-deck Vue Bar.

Attractions include FlowRider surf simulators, ziplines, rock-climbing walls, multiple swimming pools and whirlpools, high-speed water slides (on all but Allure of the Seas), splash parks for the little ones, plus AquaTheater stunt diving shows and Broadway-style musicals (including "Mamma Mia!," "Grease," "Cats" and "Hairspray"). All Oasis-class ships also feature an ice-skating rink, carousel, and a comedy club. Some Oasis-class ships have escape rooms, laser tag and facilities for learning to scuba dive onboard.

Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships are huge, but themed neighborhoods help make them more manageable. Those include Entertainment Place, Central Park, Youth Zone and the Boardwalk, among others. The design is meant to prevent crowding and keep passengers busy all day long.

The line's five Oasis-class ships sail the Bahamas and the Caribbean , with two ships alternating between the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Choosing among them is often a matter of deciding your embarkation port and your preferred itinerary, rather than a question of sacrificing amenities.

Among the largest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships can carry close to 7,000 passengers each at full capacity. That includes Wonder of the Seas , the largest passenger ship in the world. The ships feature numerous specialty restaurants, some of the line's most innovative attractions and straight-from-Broadway shows .

Royal Caribbean Quantum and Quantum Ultra Class: High-End Action In a Smaller Package

Looking for the extras offered on Oasis-class ships in a smaller package? Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ships feature a massive array of activities, entertainment and technology but hold just over 4,000 passengers. There are three ships in the Quantum class and two in the Quantum Ultra class. These five ships visit a wide range of destinations, covering the globe from Alaska to Australia (Quantum and Ovation) and Asia (Spectrum), as well as the Caribbean, Mediterranean and Northern Europe (Anthem and Odyssey).

What Are Royal Caribbean's Quantum- and Quantum Ultra-Class Ships?

Spectrum of the Seas (Quantum Ultra class)

Odyssey of the Seas (Quantum Ultra class)

What Amenities Do Quantum-Class and Quantum Ultra-Class Ships Offer?

Quantum-class ships overflow with things to do, eat and see and feature some high-tech activities on board. That includes the North Star, a glass-enclosed capsule that lifts cruisers into the air and out over the side of the ship for 360-degree views and dramatic photo ops.You can also expect surf and skydive simulators, bumper cars, roller skating, laser tag and more.

Each Quantum-class ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet has several pools and whirlpools, including an adults-only, forward-facing Solarium and a covered family pool. There are small splash areas on the Quantum Class ships and the larger Splashaway Bay on the two Quantum Ultra ships, though there are no waterpark-ready waterslides. Spectrum of the Seas is the only Quantum-class ship with the SkyPad virtual reality bungee jump/trampoline.

You'll find an average of five specialty restaurants, several a la carte eateries, and as many as ten free dining options on Quantum-class ships. The list of bars and lounges overlaps with unique entertainment venues like the two-story Music Hall and the ultra-high tech Two70, featuring moving robotic screens that are integrated into the shows.

The suite experience on Royal's Quantum-class ships includes a range of perks, from a suite-class only restaurant called Coastal Kitchen to Royal Caribbean's version of the butler, called Genies for the top-level bookings.

Who Should Cruise on Royal Caribbean's Quantum- and Quantum Ultra-Class Ships?