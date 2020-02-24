  • Newsletter
Rising Tide Bar on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Brittany Chrusciel
Contributor

It might resemble a spaceship, but this ride's definitely not for kids. Royal Caribbean's Rising Tide Bar allows passengers on the line's largest cruise ships to travel up and down the decks while sitting and sipping their favorite adult beverage.

Ambiance

The thing about your surroundings at Rising Tide Bar is that they change. The bar boards on the Promenade Deck (bottom) or Central Park (top), passing through Decks 6 and 7 as you sit back and soak in the unique views. The oval-shaped bar area is gated with glass barriers, and there's also a skylight, so your sightlines aren't blocked. A few tables, chairs and cushioned stools -- enough for about 25 people -- are scattered around the space and along the edges.

Related: Central Park on Royal Caribbean Cruises

For the full experience, board from the Royal Promenade entrance and enjoy the slowly moving venue as it rises on its three-level journey, culminating with a stop in Central Park before traveling back down. The bar "rests" in the Royal Promenade and Central Park for about a half-hour, allowing passengers to get on or off. Exact times might be posted in the daily onboard schedule.

Related: Live from the Biggest Cruise Ship in the World: First Impressions of Royal Caribbean's New Wonder of the Seas

Even though Rising Tide is a ride, it's also a bar; there is an age restriction for entering: 21 years and older for sailings from North America and 18-plus on cruises from South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Drinks

While the scenery changes at this bar, the drink menu remains standard. Order a beer, a glass of wine or a classic cocktail from the bartender and enjoy the ride.

Related: Martini Bar on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)

Ships

The Rising Tide Bar can be found on the following Royal Caribbean ships:

  • Allure of the Seas
  • Harmony of the Seas
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Symphony of the Seas

See photos of the Rising Tide Bar on Oasis of the Seas.

Related: 5 Best Oasis of the Seas Cruise Tips

Updated March 19, 2018

