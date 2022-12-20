Read on for our breakdown of the Barcelona cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Barcelona cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Barcelona cruise port .

Note that cruise ships smaller than 830 feet might dock at the World Trade Center, which has two cruise ship terminals: North Terminal and South Terminal.

Terminals A, B, C, D and E are located here. Terminal D is also referred to as Palacruceros.

Take the E-15/AP-7 toll highway north toward Barcelona until you merge onto C-32. Take Exit 16B to merge onto Ronda Litoral/E-90/B-10 toward Barcelona/Port. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella/Paral-lel and continue onto Passeig Josep Carner. Make a right onto Moll 18A Barcelona, the World Trade Center.

Take the AP-2 toll highway to AP-7 towards Barcelona and continue onto B-23. Take Exit 610 to merge onto B-10/Roda Litoral toward Barcelona. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella/Paral-lel and continue onto Passeig Josep Carner. Make a right onto Moll 18A Barcelona, the World Trade Center.

Take the E-15/AP-7 highway toward Barcelona and continue onto C-33. Exit toward Barcelona Rondes/AP-2/AP-7 and merge onto B-10. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella and park at the World Trade Center Barcelona.

You can reserve ahead of time for parking at the World Trade Center Barcelona and at Terminal E .

Terminal E is outdoors while The World Trade Center lot is indoors and offers optional car-washing services. Be aware that parking here will still require taking the Cruise Bus to Terminals A, B, C, D and E.

Long-term parking is available at the World Trade Center Barcelona and at Terminal E. Both locations have 24-hour security.

Getting from Barcelona-El Prat International Airport (BCN) to the Barcelona Cruise Port

Rideshare services such as Uber and Cabify are available at the Barcelona International Airport. Pickup locations vary by terminal; directions will be sent via the apps when you book your ride.

Shuttle services are also available through a variety of companies.

Public Transit from Barcelona-El Prat International Airport to the Barcelona Cruise Port

You can reach the Barcelona cruise terminal by metro and bus if you’re coming from the airport. To get there, take Line 9 and transfer to Line 3 at Zona Universitaria station. The closest metro stop to the port is Drassanes, which sits at the foot of La Rambla.

Once you arrive at the Drassanes station, you'll still have to catch the T3/PortBus cruise shuttle bus, which is about a five-minute walk away. This dedicated cruise passenger shuttle, nicknamed the Blue Bus, runs between Terminals A through E and the Columbus Monument in about 10 minutes. They come about every 15 minutes, but the schedule varies by demand.

There are two express buses from the airport to the city center; both stop at Plaça de Catalunya. From there, you’ll have to take a taxi to the Barcelona cruise port, or Metro L3 to Drassanes and then a taxi or the cruise shuttle bus.

The 46 bus also connects the airport to the city center (stops at Plaça de Espanya), but the ride can be long.

Barcelona-El Prat International Airport Taxi Service to the Barcelona Cruise Port