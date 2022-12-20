Read on for our breakdown of the Barcelona cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Barcelona cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Barcelona cruise port.
Port of Barcelona D'Adossat Terminal
Moll Adossat, 1, 08039 Barcelona - Spain
Terminals A, B, C, D and E are located here. Terminal D is also referred to as Palacruceros.
World Trade Center Barcelona
Moll de Barcelona, s/n, 08039 Barcelona - Spain
Note that cruise ships smaller than 830 feet might dock at the World Trade Center, which has two cruise ship terminals: North Terminal and South Terminal.
The cruise ship port in Barcelona has the following cruise lines (check your boarding documentation for your specific terminal): MSC Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Costa Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas, Azamara Cruises, Cunard Line, Windstar Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Silverseas Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Virgin Voyages, Explora Journeys, Sea Cloud Cruises, Ponant, Disney Cruise Line and Lindblad Expeditions.
From the North (Girona/France)
Take the E-15/AP-7 highway toward Barcelona and continue onto C-33. Exit toward Barcelona Rondes/AP-2/AP-7 and merge onto B-10. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella and park at the World Trade Center Barcelona.
From the West (Madrid/Basque Country)
Take the AP-2 toll highway to AP-7 towards Barcelona and continue onto B-23. Take Exit 610 to merge onto B-10/Roda Litoral toward Barcelona. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella/Paral-lel and continue onto Passeig Josep Carner. Make a right onto Moll 18A Barcelona, the World Trade Center.
From the South (Valencia/Tarragona)
Take the E-15/AP-7 toll highway north toward Barcelona until you merge onto C-32. Take Exit 16B to merge onto Ronda Litoral/E-90/B-10 toward Barcelona/Port. Take Exit 21 toward Ciutat Vella/Paral-lel and continue onto Passeig Josep Carner. Make a right onto Moll 18A Barcelona, the World Trade Center.
Long-term parking is available at the World Trade Center Barcelona and at Terminal E. Both locations have 24-hour security.
Terminal E is outdoors while The World Trade Center lot is indoors and offers optional car-washing services. Be aware that parking here will still require taking the Cruise Bus to Terminals A, B, C, D and E.
You can reserve ahead of time for parking at the World Trade Center Barcelona and at Terminal E.
Rideshare services such as Uber and Cabify are available at the Barcelona International Airport. Pickup locations vary by terminal; directions will be sent via the apps when you book your ride.
Shuttle services are also available through a variety of companies.
You can reach the Barcelona cruise terminal by metro and bus if you’re coming from the airport. To get there, take Line 9 and transfer to Line 3 at Zona Universitaria station. The closest metro stop to the port is Drassanes, which sits at the foot of La Rambla.
Once you arrive at the Drassanes station, you'll still have to catch the T3/PortBus cruise shuttle bus, which is about a five-minute walk away. This dedicated cruise passenger shuttle, nicknamed the Blue Bus, runs between Terminals A through E and the Columbus Monument in about 10 minutes. They come about every 15 minutes, but the schedule varies by demand.
There are two express buses from the airport to the city center; both stop at Plaça de Catalunya. From there, you’ll have to take a taxi to the Barcelona cruise port, or Metro L3 to Drassanes and then a taxi or the cruise shuttle bus.
The 46 bus also connects the airport to the city center (stops at Plaça de Espanya), but the ride can be long.
By taxi, the ride from the airport to any of the cruise terminals takes about a half-hour. Taxis are available outside the Arrivals level of the airport.
Some budget airlines also fly to Girona–Costa Brava Airport, which is about 90 minutes north from the Barcelona cruise port.
Sagales bus company runs a shuttle between this airport and Barcelona, but bus schedules only coincide with Ryanair flights.
Aside from that, there is no direct public transit option from this airport to the Barcelona cruise port; every other route only includes several transfers.
A cab ride to the cruise port in Barcelona from this airport can be very expensive and takes about an hour. In general, flying into the Barcelona-El Prat International Airport is often more convenient.
Because the cruise port is so large, it is separate from the city center, meaning that the immediate area is mostly industrial. Therefore, there aren't many options in terms of restaurants or shopping within walking distance.
Instead, you can hop on a shuttle for a 10-minute ride to the bottom of La Rambla and wander around the vendors that line the waterfront. You'll find some selling standard souvenirs along with handmade leather goods, interesting crafts, antiques and other notable items.
For a bite close by, find Ample Street (Carrer Ample), where a two-block stretch has a number of fantastic restaurants mixed in with small stores.
You could also visit the Mercado de La Boqueria, which has its entrance conveniently located on La Rambla. This large public market is one of the city's landmarks and is bursting with fresh fruits, vegetables, cured meats, cooking ingredients and much more.
Most trains -- including the high-speed AVE and Renfe lines -- will arrive at the Barcelona Sants station in the north of the city. It's about a 20-minute taxi ride from there to the cruise terminal.
Regional trains can arrive at any of three other train stations in the center of town: Placa de Catalunya, Estacio Franca or Passeig de Gracia. A taxi would be the best option to get to your ship from any of these train stations.
Wheelchairs are available, but to guarantee the proper transportation, it's best to arrange mobility assistance through your cruise line.
Porters are available at every terminal on embarkation days.
Each terminal has numerous bathrooms on the ground floor.
All terminals at the Barcelona cruise port have Wi-Fi.
You'll find ample seating in any of the terminals, as well as a restaurant or bar where you can relax with a coffee (try the local-favorite café con leche). Some even have VIP lounges and children's zones.
Cruise Ship Shuttle Bus Services: Many cruise companies whose ships call on Barcelona mid-voyage will also offer free shuttles that will pick you up and drop you off at the same place, so check to see whether transportation is included.
If your ship docks at the World Trade Center, you won't need the shuttle since points of interest are within walking distance.
The Area Near the Barcelona Cruise Port: Unless you dock at the World Trade Center, don't bother walking from your ship to the city. The path from the closest berth will take at least 45 minutes over a steep, highway-like bridge that does have a sidewalk but also has cars speeding by.
Luggage Storage: There is no luggage storage available at the Barcelona cruise port. However, the port does have a partnership with Bags&Go, a private company that transfers luggage to a hotel, the airport or train station.
Updated December 20, 2022