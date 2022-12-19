Read on for our breakdown of the Athens cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Piraeus and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Piraeus .

The Port of Piraeus has three cruise terminals within walking distance from each other: Miaoulis A, Themistocles B and Alkimos C. Where a cruise ship will dock strongly depends on traffic and size of the ship. Be sure to check your boarding documents to ensure you go to the correct terminal. There is also a free shuttle service between the terminals.

Port of Piraeus Directions

From the North (Central Athens via Leoforos Athinon Pireos/56):

Take Leoforos Athinon Pireos towards Astiggos. Make a left on Athinon and continue until you get to Agios Dionisiou, where you’ll make a left onto Retsina and then a right onto Kononos. Turn left on Akti Kondili and keep right at the fork. The port will be on your left.

From the West:

On EO8, take the exit towards Leoforos Schristou Skaramagka. Keep right at the fork to take Grigoriou Lampraki. At the end of the road, turn left to continue on Leoforos Dimokratias.

Make a right onto Akti Ionias and again at Mpoupoulinas then immediately turn left to continue on the Drapetsonas ringroad, which will turn into Akti Ietionia. Take the ramp on the right towards Gate 2/Dodecanese and follow signs for Port of Piraeus. The port will be on your left.

From the South (via Glifada and the Athens Beaches/91):