Sushi on Five on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)

Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
Celebrity Cruises added the casual eatery Sushi on Five across its fleet in mid-2016. The a la carte menu offers sushi, sashimi, rolls, miso soup and noodle dishes at lunch and in the evening.

On This Page

  • Ambiance
  • Meals
  • Price
  • Sushi on Five Menu
  • Which ships have Sushi on Five?

Ambiance

Located, as the name suggests, on Deck 5, Sushi on Five is an a la carte restaurant specializing in Japanese cuisine. Despite its location near the hustle and bustle of the main atrium, it never gets noisy or feels too crowded. Decor is red and black, with subtle Asian touches like latticed wood dividers. It seats 50 people for lunch or dinner, in tables of two or four. There is a sushi counter at one end. Reservations aren't required, but are recommended.

Meals

Food at Sushi on Five is made to order, and you can watch the sushi chef prepare the most exquisite rolls and nigiri at the sushi counter. The menu is not vast, but there is a good selection of hot and cold dishes and a wide selection of rolls, including a delicious inside out spicy tuna roll. Hot dishes include bowls of steaming udon noodles with shrimp tempura and ramen dishes with lobster or pork. Vegetarian options are limited to edamame beans, miso soup and a yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) roll. Desserts, like a matcha green tea tiramisu or mochi (ice cream confections covered in a rice flour coating) finish out the meal. It's worth noting that portions are generous so be careful about over-ordering!

A selection of Japanese beer, sake and themed cocktails is available, for an added fee.

Price

All items are priced a la carte on Sushi on Five.

Sushi on Five Menu

Sushi on 5 Sample Menu

Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.

Which ships have Sushi on Five?

Sushi on Five can be found on the following Celebrity Cruises' ships: Celebrity Reflection Celebrity Millennium Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Solstice Celebrity Infinity Celebrity Equinox Celebrity Constellation Celebrity Eclipse * Celebrity SummitSee

pictures of Sushi on Five on Celebrity Millennium

.

Updated March 02, 2020

