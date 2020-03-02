Located, as the name suggests, on Deck 5, Sushi on Five is an a la carte restaurant specializing in Japanese cuisine. Despite its location near the hustle and bustle of the main atrium, it never gets noisy or feels too crowded. Decor is red and black, with subtle Asian touches like latticed wood dividers. It seats 50 people for lunch or dinner, in tables of two or four. There is a sushi counter at one end. Reservations aren't required, but are recommended.
Food at Sushi on Five is made to order, and you can watch the sushi chef prepare the most exquisite rolls and nigiri at the sushi counter. The menu is not vast, but there is a good selection of hot and cold dishes and a wide selection of rolls, including a delicious inside out spicy tuna roll. Hot dishes include bowls of steaming udon noodles with shrimp tempura and ramen dishes with lobster or pork. Vegetarian options are limited to edamame beans, miso soup and a yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) roll. Desserts, like a matcha green tea tiramisu or mochi (ice cream confections covered in a rice flour coating) finish out the meal. It's worth noting that portions are generous so be careful about over-ordering!
A selection of Japanese beer, sake and themed cocktails is available, for an added fee.
All items are priced a la carte on Sushi on Five.
Editor's Note: Menus are samples only and are subject to change by ship and itinerary.
Sushi on Five can be found on the following Celebrity Cruises' ships: Celebrity Reflection Celebrity Millennium Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Solstice Celebrity Infinity Celebrity Equinox Celebrity Constellation Celebrity Eclipse * Celebrity SummitSee
Updated March 02, 2020