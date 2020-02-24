Greenhouse Spa on Holland America

The Greenhouse Spa and Salon is the spa, salon and fitness facility on Holland America ships. Some ships also contain the Greenhouse Spa Retreat with a thermal suite and hydrotherapy pool.

What It Is

The Greenhouse Spa is the place to seek out wellness programs, spa treatments and fitness areas on all Holland America ships. The spa, run by Steiner, carries Elemis products throughout.

The fitness center has cardio equipment, such as treadmills and elliptical machines, as well as weights. There is usually an area for stretch and abs classes, which are included in your fare. Specialty fitness classes, such as spinning, boot camp, Pilates and yoga, usually carry a fee (and these classes can vary by ship -- Koningsdam, for example, has TRX). Personal training, nutritional consultations and body composition analysis are also available for a fee.

Salon services include manicures, pedicures, hair styling and blow outs, and tooth whitening. Barber services for men are also available. Related: Mandara Spa on Norwegian Cruise Line

The spa has a variety of treatments, including massages, facials, body scrubs and wraps, and ionithermie. Medi-spa cosmetic treatments, like Botox and fillers, as well as acupuncture are also available.

The Greenhouse Spa Retreat carries a fee for a pass that covers the length of the cruise. Unlike other lines, Holland America does not sell day passes, so if you know you want to use the services in the Spa Retreat, buy your passes on the first day (passes are limited so the area never gets crowded). The Spa Retreat pass gives you access to the relatively large (compared to many we've seen on other lines) hydrotherapy pool, with special jets and whirlpools, and a thermal suite room with heated ceramic lounge chairs, a steam room, an aromatherapy steam room and a dry sauna. The suite also has showers and towels, as well as full-length windows for a view. (For another fee on top of your Spa Retreat pass, you get three DIY scrubs.) Both genders can use the facilities at the same time.

(If you love saunas and don't want to pay for a thermal pass, there are free ones, separated by gender, in another section of the Greenhouse Spa.)