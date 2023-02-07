5 Things You'll Love About Carnival Horizon

Carnival Horizon offers passengers a huge variety of cabins, from a wide choice of interior rooms all the way to gorgeous Grand Suites. We count 11 options among the 1,980 cabins, along with 25 accessible staterooms. Our pick for best option for families: Carnival Horizon's 16 Family Harbor Suites, which come with a host of perks, including a free night of babysitting, exclusive access to the Family Harbor Lounge and free specialty dining for kids 12 and younger. At 275 square feet, Family Harbor Suites have space for five and have the option for connecting to other cabins, accommodating larger groups. We're also fans of Horizon's Havana Cabana cabins, where all passengers must be 12 or older. Passengers here get exclusive use of the Havana Pool each day until 7 p.m.