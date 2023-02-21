  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
10 Can't-Miss Things to Do on a Cruise Ship
10 Can't-Miss Things to Do on a Cruise Ship
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
Carnival Breeze vs. Magic vs. Dream
23 Steps to Creating a Cruise in Your Own Home
23 Steps to Creating a Cruise in Your Own Home
Cruise Classes: 21 Things You Can Learn on Your Next Cruise
Cruise Classes: 21 Things You Can Learn on Your Next Cruise
Best Cruise Ship Beds
Best Cruise Ship Beds
12 Things You Don't Need to Take on a Cruise
12 Things You Don't Need to Take on a Cruise
How Much Should I Tip My Room Steward on a Cruise?
How Much Should I Tip My Room Steward on a Cruise?
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment
Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment
How to Make Towel Animals Fit for a Cruise
How to Make Towel Animals Fit for a Cruise

Pictures: 11 of the Best Cruise Ship Towel Animals

Dan Askin
Contributor

What's secretly handcrafted each night in your cabin by a skilled artisan and looks like a monkey wearing your sunglasses one day, a manta ray holding the TV remote another and an angry spider eating pillow chocolates the next?

If you guessed "towel animals," you've been on a cruise before -- or have at least spent a lot of time here on Cruise Critic.

Towel animals, left behind by room stewards during turndown service, are one of cruise travel's longest-standing traditions. (The towel dodo bird reportedly made an appearance on Titanic.) And it's clear that cruisers have a profound love affair with these creatures.

Take a peek at 11 of the best cruise ship towel animals submitted by our readers, and post your favorites on Cruise Critic's Facebook page.

--By Dan Askin, Cruise Critic contributor; updated by Ashley Kosciolek, Editor

Photo by Hilary Mason/Flickr

"Piggie Wearing Beach Hat from Curves"

Truth in towels: We do feel like a pig on the beach by the last day of our cruise.

Ship: Unknown

Photo by Nicole Eger DelBuono

Untitled

"I vant to suck your bloody Mary," says towel bat on vacation.

Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Photo by Jorge L. Orchilles

"Apology from the Cabin Steward and His Assistant Who Failed to Introduce Themselves Until the 3rd Day of the Cruise"

I wonder who has to clean up all those rose petals. We're pretty sure it's not the towel swans.

Ship: Norwegian Jewel

Photo by Diane Strickland

"Our Collection"

Every time you shower, a towel animal dies.

Ship: Carnival Glory

Photo by Derek Hackbardt

"Struttin' Like a...."

Go ahead. Take a chocolate. I dare ya!

Ship: Disney Magic

Photo by Carolyn Spencer Brown

"Venetian Towel Animals"

Lone ranger towel dog does not approve.

Ship: Carnival Dream

Photo by Carrie Donaldson Keller

"Fat Tuesday"

Why we don't let our towels party too hard on theme nights.

Ship: Carnival Fantasy *(no longer in service)*

Photo by Cyndi Hollan, AKA Cruise Critic member marcyn

Untitled

Jeepers creepers. We don't wanna know where the cabin steward got those peepers.

Ship: Ryndam (no longer sailing for P&O)

Photo by Susan Wheeler

"Towel Animals on Display"

Welcome to the spa. Our products are not tested on towel animals.

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Photo by Cheryl Corwin

"Didn't Expect Anyone to Be in Our Cabin"

And the number one way to give your cabinmate a heart attack is ...

Ship: Voyager of the Seas

Photo by Rick Howell

"Elephant Keeping Guard Over HAL Goodies"

If we throw the towel elephant some peanuts, will he relinquish the pillow chocolates?

Ship: Volendam

Photo by Wendy London

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,106 - 6-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $2,350 to Spend, No Deposit, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
3
$1,419 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Exclusive Free Tips Included, Up to $1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, 50% off Fares, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent