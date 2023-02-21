Pictures: 11 of the Best Cruise Ship Towel Animals

What's secretly handcrafted each night in your cabin by a skilled artisan and looks like a monkey wearing your sunglasses one day, a manta ray holding the TV remote another and an angry spider eating pillow chocolates the next?
If you guessed "towel animals," you've been on a cruise before -- or have at least spent a lot of time here on Cruise Critic.
Towel animals, left behind by room stewards during turndown service, are one of cruise travel's longest-standing traditions. (The towel dodo bird reportedly made an appearance on Titanic.) And it's clear that cruisers have a profound love affair with these creatures.
Take a peek at 11 of the best cruise ship towel animals submitted by our readers, and post your favorites on Cruise Critic's Facebook page.
--By Dan Askin, Cruise Critic contributor; updated by Ashley Kosciolek, Editor
Photo by Hilary Mason/Flickr
Truth in towels: We do feel like a pig on the beach by the last day of our cruise.
Ship: Unknown
Photo by Nicole Eger DelBuono
"I vant to suck your bloody Mary," says towel bat on vacation.
Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas
Photo by Jorge L. Orchilles
I wonder who has to clean up all those rose petals. We're pretty sure it's not the towel swans.
Ship: Norwegian Jewel
Photo by Diane Strickland
Every time you shower, a towel animal dies.
Ship: Carnival Glory
Photo by Derek Hackbardt
Go ahead. Take a chocolate. I dare ya!
Ship: Disney Magic
Photo by Carolyn Spencer Brown
Lone ranger towel dog does not approve.
Ship: Carnival Dream
Photo by Carrie Donaldson Keller
Why we don't let our towels party too hard on theme nights.
Ship: Carnival Fantasy *(no longer in service)*
Photo by Cyndi Hollan, AKA Cruise Critic member marcyn
Jeepers creepers. We don't wanna know where the cabin steward got those peepers.
Ship: Ryndam (no longer sailing for P&O)
Photo by Susan Wheeler
Welcome to the spa. Our products are not tested on towel animals.
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Photo by Cheryl Corwin
And the number one way to give your cabinmate a heart attack is ...
Ship: Voyager of the Seas
Photo by Rick Howell
If we throw the towel elephant some peanuts, will he relinquish the pillow chocolates?
Ship: Volendam
Photo by Wendy London
Updated January 08, 2020