Pictures From Mediterranean Christmas Market Cruises

Barcelona, Spain

Find two of Barcelona's most famous cathedrals and you will also encounter the city's Christmas markets: Fira de Nadal a la Sagrada Familia and Fira de Santa Llucia near Barcelona Cathedral. Santa Llucia is the larger and busier of the two, with narrow rows of stalls sprawled out in the plaza at the Gothic cathedral's entrance. Offerings are a mix of traditional Christmas crafts, miniature nativity scenes, caga tio and caganeres (described on next slide); small pine trees and greens; and an assortment of modern clothes, jewelry and decorations. Unlike many Christmas markets in other European countries, the Catalonians don't sell food at their markets. The atmosphere is festive, but it's often hard to browse given the crowds. (Keep an eye out for pickpockets.) The market in front of Sagrada Familia surrounds a park, which makes for a nice walk in the evening when the lights and music are going. Both markets are open from late November through December 23.