Pictures From a Food and Wine Theme Cruise

At our last port, Barcelona, a bus took us outside the city to San Sadurni d'Anoia, home to the Freixenet cava cellars. This family business was founded in the early 20th century. Our tour began with an audio-visual presentation about cava (Spanish sparkling wine) after which it was time to go down into the original cellars, built in 1922. As we were walked through the different stages of the production process, we learned that the bubbles in Freixenet cava are due to a second fermentation process after the wine is bottled; the bottles rest in the cool humidity of the underground caves (there are over 12 miles of underground storage here) for up to three years. Next, it was time for us to go on a mini train to visit the modern workshop, where we ended the tour in style with glasses of chilled Freixenet cava accompanied by cheesy nibbles.