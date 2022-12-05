Authentic Alaska: 9 Best Places to Find Alaska Beers on a Cruisetour

6. Juneau

Starting out in 1986 as the first Juneau brewery since the end of prohibition, the Alaskan Brewing Company now reigns as the largest in the state. It's more of a brand than just a brewery, and you can find its merchandise along Juneau's main drag, its beer on tap at the Princess Cruises lodges and its bottles across 17 other states. Tours and tastings at the beer enterprise's state capital headquarters are a popular excursion when cruisers are in port. Even beer theme cruises make sure Alaskan Brewing is on their agenda. The company keeps plenty of varieties on tap, but it's perhaps best known for its Alaskan Amber Ale and Alaskan White Ale. Seasonal hits have included a pumpkin porter.