9 Arctic Animals You Can See on a Cruise

Why They're Cool: Also known as Brunnich's guillemots, thick-billed murres are a common seabird throughout the Arctic -- and they have a hair-raising way of leaving their nests! The birds lay their eggs on narrow cliff ledges along the coast. At around three weeks old, before they're fully capable of flying, the baby birds take a flying leap off the ledge toward the sea below. While some make it safely to the water, others fall just short and face a bumpy landing on the ground, where they are often scooped up by hungry Arctic foxes.