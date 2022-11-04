Pictures from an Arabian Gulf Cruise

As the Arabian Gulf's main embarkation port, Dubai boasts plenty of superlatives. Don't worry if you can't see it all in one day; most cruises spend an overnight here either at the beginning or end of your cruise. Before you board, you'll want to check out the view from Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest manmade structure. Next door is The Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest shopping centers, where you can see firsthand this regions love for designer labels.