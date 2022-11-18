9 Things You'll Love About Norwegian Bliss

If the Go-Kart and waterslides weren't enough adrenaline-inducing fun, Norwegian Bliss also has an outdoor laser tag course to get your blood pumping. In this space-themed arena, human colonists have lost contact with Planet Earth and it's up to you to find them while searching their abandoned spaceship. But beware, others are on the course doing the same thing and it's their mission to stop you (just as it's your missions to stop them). The course is set up so that friends can play against each other in a private session or as a group versus another group during an open session.