Pictures of the Western Mediterranean

Bordering Italy, France, Spain and Portugal, the Western Mediterranean is a culturally rich region filled with an incredible array of sights and experiences. Spanning the coast of Europe and nudging the continent of Africa, it's filled with ancient and modern wonders.

Italy is brimming with art and culture, to say nothing of its wonderful food. Roads from Civitavecchia cruise port lead to Rome, bursting with history and legendary sights like the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. If you want to return, don't forget to leave a coin in the Trevi Fountain (nearly $4,000 worth are thrown in each day; the money is collected and given to charity). From Naples and Sorrento, it's an easy trip to the beautiful island of Capri, where you can venture into the Blue Grotto and explore the picture postcard hilltop village of Anacapri.

In the early 19th century, members of European high society would talk of azure waters fringing a magical land that was never touched by the chill of winter. Welcome to the French Riviera, a 75-mile stretch of coastline epitomized by jet-set lifestyle and glamorous playgrounds -- such as Cannes, Nice and St. Tropez. Then there's vibrant Spain, where a highlight is buzzing Barcelona, capital of the Catalan region. The port leads directly to Las Ramblas, the main pedestrian thoroughfare lined with street vendors. Neighboring Portugal is home to Lisbon, built on seven hills and continental Europe's westernmost city.

From visits to some of the world's most famous museums to tasting tours in sleepy wine-making villages, the Western Mediterranean is a feast for all the senses. This region features a diverse collection of cruise ship ports.