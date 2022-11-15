While an Alaska cruise checks many items off that bucket list -- think whale watching, glacier calving and dog sledding -- there's no denying that the typical Inside Passage itinerary barely scratches the surface of what the state has to offer. If you're fascinated by Jack London novels or Gold Rush history, you'll want to extend your vacation and head even farther north on a ship-sponsored cruisetour. This is the land where you can still imagine the Last Frontier; the towns are that remote, and the majestic landscape that unforgiving.

Cruise lines offer a variety of cruisetours; for a breakdown, read Alaska Cruisetour Basics. On our two-week Land+Sea Journey with Holland America, we spent two nights at Denali and ventured into Canada's Yukon, with stops at Whitehorse and Dawson City. We appreciated having more time to explore the seemingly endless wilderness in this part of the world, as well as the convenience that a cruisetour gives you (although the distances covered gave us a severe case of coach aversion).