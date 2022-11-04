10 Best Beaches Near Cruise Ports in Europe

As a cruise destination chock full of incredible sights, Europe is hard to beat. From the shores of the Baltic right down to the Black Sea, a dizzying array of fabulous temples, spires, churches, castles and cathedrals vie for your attention at every turn. The entire continent is a stunning exercise in time travel, and one trip is never enough.

But sometimes all of this can amount to a kind of cultural overload; something akin to 'cathedral fatigue', for want of a better phrase. The need for a pause, just long enough to draw breath, can be pretty compelling.

So why not give yourself a little breathing space, and take a day out at the beach? Europe's grandest vistas often play surprise host to some beautiful little beach resorts that are ideal for a spot of relaxation, strolling, or platinum chip people watching. And many of these are surprisingly close to where your ship happens to dock as well.

Here's our guide to 10 of the best, most accessible beaches across both northern and Mediterranean Europe.