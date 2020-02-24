R Bar on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean's R Bar is the hub of the ship -- literally -- by virtue of its location in the Centrum. Abuzz with activity -- from musical bands to acrobatic shows -- it's easily one of the most animated venues onboard. Velour chairs and a curvy countertop lend the bar a classy, retro vibe. Here, cocktails are meant to be sipped and savored, and not chugged. The bartenders (or mixologists, we should say) elevate the age-old craft of the cocktail. They'll even offer their expert advice and create and shake concoctions from scratch.

The R Bar is busiest after dinner when people are passing through the Centrum checking out the entertainment for the evening. When there's a show onstage -- whether it be Dancing with the Super Stars or an instrumental group playing tunes -- passengers tend to linger longer, ordering cocktails to accompany the sights and sounds of their surroundings. The bar also tends to be one of the last to close down on the ship, open for sophisticated tipples and mingling until the wee hours.