R Bar on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Lisa Cheng
Contributor

Royal Caribbean cruisers have no shortage of bars to choose from, but the R Bar is hard to miss. The centrally located venue is a throwback to bars of the 1960s, with a vintage-inspired decor, handcrafted cocktails and a front seat to the Centrum's entertainment.

On This Page

  • Ambiance
  • Drinks
  • Price
  • Ships

Ambiance

Royal Caribbean's R Bar is the hub of the ship -- literally -- by virtue of its location in the Centrum. Abuzz with activity -- from musical bands to acrobatic shows -- it's easily one of the most animated venues onboard. Velour chairs and a curvy countertop lend the bar a classy, retro vibe. Here, cocktails are meant to be sipped and savored, and not chugged. The bartenders (or mixologists, we should say) elevate the age-old craft of the cocktail. They'll even offer their expert advice and create and shake concoctions from scratch.

The R Bar is busiest after dinner when people are passing through the Centrum checking out the entertainment for the evening. When there's a show onstage -- whether it be Dancing with the Super Stars or an instrumental group playing tunes -- passengers tend to linger longer, ordering cocktails to accompany the sights and sounds of their surroundings. The bar also tends to be one of the last to close down on the ship, open for sophisticated tipples and mingling until the wee hours.

Drinks

Cocktails at the R Bar spotlight the classics: martinis, gimlets, whiskey and Champagne-based drinks. There are also some innovative spins on what's typically considered traditional -- a high-on-spice wasabi martini, for example. Menus vary from ship to ship but you can expect special selections to include pours such as the Ultra Violet (vodka, elderflower liquor, strawberry puree, Blue Curacao) and the Primavera (tequila, lime juice, passion fruit puree, Angostura bitters). There's also a selection of beer and wine for those who don't want a mixed drink.

Price

Cocktails cost around $12 to $14 at the R Bar; an 18 percent gratuity is automatically added to the bill on all bar purchases.

Ships

Royal Caribbean's R Bar is available on the following ships:

  • Brilliance of the Seas
  • Enchantment of the Seas
  • Grandeur of the Seas
  • Rhapsody of the Season
  • Serenade of the Season
  • Vision of the Seas
  • Voyager of the Seas

See photos of the R Bar on Brilliance of the Seas.

Updated January 16, 2018

