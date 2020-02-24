Schooner Bar on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean's Schooner Bar is centered around a maritime theme. Throughout, there are touches that make you feel as if you're actually on a schooner: canvas sails and ropes, wooden model boats, plank wood flooring that resembles decks, oil paintings and even recreations of crow's nests. The atmosphere ranges from laid-back to lively depending on the time of the day. In the mornings and late afternoons, it's host to crossword and trivia games, where you can see passengers huddled around tables in groups, discussing answers. In between matches, the bar acts as a cozy spot for reading, quiet chatter or gazing out at the waves.