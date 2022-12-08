What Is a Cruise Critic Roll Call?

Want to connect with your fellow cruise passengers before you set sail? A Cruise Critic Roll Call allows you to do just that. A Roll Call is a thread on the Cruise Critic Message Boards dedicated to a specific sailing of a specific ship, allowing conversation among the Cruise Critic members who are sailing on that particular cruise. Related: Top 8 Things You Can Do on the Cruise Critic Message Boards to Enhance Your Cruise

The wide variety of Roll Call participants includes a mix of new and seasoned cruisers, and often longtime fans of specific ships who can share details about your ship with the group. Related: Planning a Group Shore Excursion for Your Cruise

While some cruisers like nothing more than to get to know fellow cruisers and get excited about an upcoming trip, Roll Calls can be helpful with pre-trip planning. Participants can get help finding a pre- or post-cruise hotel and transportation to the port, coordinate privately booked group shore tours, share information about weather forecasts and request information about menus and entertainment from cruisers who have sailed the ship before. Many like to arrange onboard gatherings, including meetups in a bar or lounge, cabin crawls and slot pulls. Related: 8 Reasons to Join a Cruise Critic Roll Call