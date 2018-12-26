12 Cool Things Staff Do for You on Luxury Cruise Ships

If you're cruising for a milestone birthday or anniversary, you've come to the right place. The entire staff, from the cruise director to your butler to the dining manager, will go out of their way to make the occasion unique. Arrange a private course-by-course dinner in your suite, along with a special bottle of wine. Or go festive with suite decorations and a cocktail party. Crystal even does a special birthday breakfast in your suite or in the main dining room. However you choose to celebrate, your luxury cruise crew will make it happen.