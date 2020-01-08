Yes, most oceangoing cruise ships have convertible beds, meaning that a double bed is actually made up of two twins pushed together, often with some kind of mattress pad on top so you don't feel the crack between the two beds. You can request your preferred bed configuration on your cruise line's website for booked passengers or from your travel agent. If the room still isn't made up to your liking when you arrive, just ask your cabin steward to split the beds or push them together, as desired.