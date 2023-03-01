P&O Cruises History

Curious to know more about P&O Cruises? Read on.

Though a British line through and through, carrying and catering almost exclusively to Brits, it is ultimately owned by a huge U.S. company, Carnival Corp., which also owns sister brands Princess Cruises and Cunard Line, amongst many others.

P&O Cruises dates its origins back to 1837, making it the oldest cruise line in the world, and certainly one of the most famous.

Who Owns P&O Cruises?

U.S.-based Carnival Corp., which also owns P&O Cruises Australia, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Cunard, amongst many others.

What Does P&O Stand For in the P&O Cruises' Name?

Peninsular & Oriental -- the line's full name when it was founded was the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company.

Which Ships Are in the P&O Cruises Fleet?

P&O Cruises Arvia render

Arvia (2022) A sister to Iona, the line's biggest and newest ship launched in December 2022 and divides its time between the UK over the summer and the Caribbean over the winter month.

P&O Cruises Iona is christened

Iona (2021) The 5,200-passenger ship was the biggest ever purpose-built for the UK market, and is also the line's fist LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)-powered cruise ship.

Britannia TA Listings Page Image

Britannia (2015). Britannia is P&O Cruises' first foray into elegance; the whole ship was designed by a company which specialises in hotel design (Richmond International) and as a result the ship has a luxury hotel feel.

Azura

Azura (2010). Azura continues what Ventura begun, with a wide variety of entertainment, a huge kids' club and large selection of places to eat and drink.

Ventura TA Listings Page Image

Ventura (2008). The 3,100-passenger Ventura and sister Azura, were specifically designed to break the mould -- bigger, more contemporary and family-friendly, this ship marked a step-change in terms of size and design for the line.

Arcadia

Arcadia (2005). Arcadia is one of two adult's only ships. It's also the only one not ordered by P&O Cruises -- it was originally destined for Holland America Line and then Cunard, to sail as Queen Victoria.

Aurora