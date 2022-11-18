New Cruise Ships in 2018

The year 2018 marks the start of a cruise ship building boom unlike any the industry has seen for many years. Between 2018 and 2025, cruise lines across the globe will add more than 85 ships, with more likely still to be announced. In 2018 alone, the industry will welcome 14 oceangoing cruise ships (including two specifically for the German-speaking market), ranging in capacity from 100 to 5,400 passengers -- roughly half will hold more than 1,000 cruisers.

Cruise ships entering service in 2018 span the cruise category gamut, with eight falling solidly into the mainstream category and boasting such onboard attractions as electric Go-Kart courses, multi-slide water parks, laser tag arenas and floating deck space. Five fall into either the traditional or luxury expedition category, where kayaks and snorkel gear are kept onboard for daily use and observation lounges offer some of the most prime sightseeing in the world. The remaining three ships are considered luxury; high-touch service and opulent accommodations are some of their hallmarks.

Among the new class of 2018, the industry will also see first-in-class ships, across categories, including Celebrity Edge in the mainstream cruising market and Le Laperouse and Le Champlain in the luxury expedition market.