Tips and Tricks for Surviving a Multigenerational Cruise

How do you decide on a cruise that makes everyone happy? Who will coordinate plans and reservations? We have put together a collection of tips that answers these and other questions if a multigenerational cruise with family and/or friends is in your future.

Cruising with a group always presents challenges, regardless of who the group members are. Factor in family dynamics and a wide range of ages trying to book and successfully enjoy a multigenerational cruise together, and it becomes more complicated than ever.

Start with Communication

In even the most easygoing families, planning and surviving a multigenerational family vacation can disintegrate into chaos if communication is not clear and all-inclusive. That means there should be lots of talking -- more specifically, lots of questions asked of each other up-front.

In large or diverse groups, it may be wise to establish chains of communication where a handful of people are responsible for communicating with a string of people by whatever means those group members usually communicate through. That way if Grandpa talks on his cell but can't text, email or chat, he still has someone assigned to keep him in the loop. This also works well for busy 20- and 30-somethings who can be difficult to reach. Make sure they fall into someone's communication circle, especially regarding important details like payment deadlines or online check-in.

Addressing the hard questions in the early planning stages helps avoid late-stage meltdowns. You most likely know your own family's trigger points, but here are a few specifics that may need to be discussed initially when planning a multigenerational cruise.

Who are the decision makers?

Is there a committee? Is it a specific generation? It is often easier to begin with a small group making the big decisions, then later opening the discussion of minor details to more of the group.

Is the cruise exclusive to a specific family group?

Or may friends, roommates or significant others join? This is a bit more complicated for cruises than for land-based family reunions simply because a cruise is more attractive, meaning more people want to join the fun. It is always best to have an open discussion about this early rather than risk hurt feelings later.

How will financial matters be handled?

Who is paying for whom or what? For example, if the family patriarch generously offers to pay for everyone, perhaps a more expensive cruise line could be considered than if young families had to pay their own way. It also impacts the question of whether non-family members can join in on the fun.

Who is in charge of bookings? Related: Tipping on Ships: An Australian Culture Clash

Some families designate the occupants of each cabin be responsible for their own booking, while others put one person in charge of all bookings. There are pros and cons both ways, so the question should definitely be discussed before the booking begins.

What is the child care situation onboard?

Groups with children should have this conversation pre-cruise. Will (or can) everyone's children participate in the onboard youth programs? Who is watching babies and toddlers too young for the onboard kids' clubs? Will different family members take turns staying in the cabin with children with early bedtimes, or will kids be allowed to stay up past their bedtime in group babysitting? There will be much disappointment if cousins of similar ages have different rules about activities onboard, and if parents of young children are always forced to stay in at night or entertain the kids, while their relatives get to relax by day and enjoy the entertainment and nightlife in the evening. Planning well ahead of the cruise takes the stress out of the situation.

Who is taking care of elderly family members?