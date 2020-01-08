9 Best Cruises for Millennials

No, "cruises for millennials" is not an oxymoron. The emergence of smart-ship technology, Broadway-quality entertainment, designer stores and an emphasis on current culinary trends means that cruising has caught up to many other forms of travel, in terms of hipness. And what other type of vacation can guarantee you'll have just as good of a time getting to your destination(s) as actually being there?

If you were born between 1982 and 2004, face it: You're more or less an M-word. Some traits we arguably share include addiction to our phones, high expectations, the need for constant stimulation and the desire to travel and acquire experiences. Luckily, all of these things --and more -- can be sated on a cruise.

Finding the single, perfect cruise for everyone born over the course of two decades -- it's a tall order. The millennial generation is often lumped together as one group, but in fact, these children of the '80s, '90s and early '00s are all at different points in their lives, and looking for different things from a cruise and from a vacation. Someone in their late-30s with a six-figure salary is going to want something different from someone in their mid-20s with kids, than someone who is still in college.

That's why we are counting down nine different cruise options for the millennial with a young family, the millennial couple looking to spend their hard-earned money on a getaway and the millennial scraping together tips to just leave it all behind with a group of friends.