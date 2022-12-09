The guy who leaves the hot tub looking like a crime scene, ridden with the remains of his fruity cocktail. The woman flailing around at the nightclub like Elaine from "Seinfeld," spilling her drink with every kick and jolt. The ruthless seat saver holding onto an entire booth in the lounge, forcing others to stand. Many cruisers enjoy a vacation drink or several, but you don't want to turn into an embarrassing stereotype.

And that's where our unofficial rulebook for drinking on a cruise ship comes in. Not all the rules stem from other cruisers' mishaps. Many of them are (or should be) common sense, while others are simply a good reminder, even for seasoned cruisers. (We admit we've been guilty of No. 1 in the past.) Drink responsibly, maintain your dignity, and avoid public humiliation with these 12 rules of drinking on a cruise ship.