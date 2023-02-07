5 Ways to Save During Wave Season

It's one thing to budget for your cruise and pay it off, but it's another to factor in the cash that you'll want to spend once you're actually on the trip. Some people are satisfied enjoying the included meals and amenities on a cruise ship, but there are those of us -- and we know who we are -- that can't say no to added-fee options like an Italian wine tasting, a hot stone massage or a little browsing (read: buying) in the onboard jewelry store. If you know that you like to throw money around when you're on holiday, then a wave season deal that offers onboard credit can be of tremendous value. This offer is dedicated spending money for most items onboard that would cost you extra -- a spa treatment, even a shore excursion -- so you don't feel guilty about pampering yourself at sea. Onboard credit often varies by cabin category or loyalty status, but can range from $25, which would cover a round of drinks, to $1,000 -- and that covers almost anything (even the aforementioned tips).