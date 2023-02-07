5 Best Libraries at Sea

If you believe sea days are for reading, cruises are for relaxing and that the cruise ship librarian should be just as important as the cruise director, then these next few slides might appeal to you. Whether you're an avid bibliophile or simply appreciate a quiet, scenic atmosphere to unwind indoors, it's hard not to fall in love with cruise ship reading rooms. In fact, some have a cult following. We've rounded up five of the best libraries at sea so you can rack up page counts along with nautical miles -- in style.