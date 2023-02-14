From 80s Cruises to Classical Sailings, Don’t Miss These Music Festivals at Sea

We've rounded up some of the best festivals at sea to see you through 2018. We'll also add more itineraries when they're released, so don't forget to check back.

There is a plethora of voyages on the horizon to meet British holidaymakers' growing demand for music cruises -- particularly sailings that take on an 80s theme. While some festivals at sea offer the chance for passengers to meet the stars, with autograph signings and Q&A sessions taking place onboard, others take on a decidedly glamorous tone that will be sure to leave passengers feeling like VIPs.

80s Cruises

When: 1 - 4 September, 2018

Itinerary: This three-night sailing departs Newcastle with calls in Amsterdam and Zeebrugge (for Bruges) before ending in Southampton. Related: Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s

What It Is: Marella (formerly Thomson) Cruises has revealed plans for a special 80s cruise -- a first for the line -- that will mark Marella Discovery's final sailing out of Newcastle for the season.

Eighties-loving passengers will get to experience a heady dose of their favourite decade, with former Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox headlining on the Sunday, with a guest appearance from Carol Decker of T'Pau, and Trevor Nelson headlining on the Monday. Passengers can expect special 80s-themed DJ sets, Ministry of Sound sunset pool parties, featuring DJs Adamski and Brandon Block, a Guilty Pleasures Party, classic 80s movies and a silent disco, as the ship sails across the North Sea. Fares from £615 per person based on two adults sharing an inside cabin.

When: 12 - 15 October, 2018

Itinerary: A three-night return sailing departing from Southampton, with a call in Zeebrugge (for Bruges). Related: Electric Sunsets Cruise Back to the 90s

What It Is: Organised by Floating Festivals and set to take place onboard Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas, Throwback will give 80s lovers the chance to indulge in a mini-cruise full of their favourite music while sailing across the North Sea. The itinerary features pop icons Jason Donovan; Chesney Hawkes; Sonia; Imagination, featuring Errol Kennedy; The Human League; OMD and Erasure's Andy Bell, plus guest DJ Pat Sharp. Floating Festivals promises to completely transform the ship into a shrine to the 80s, featuring hit TV shows, movies and quizzes. Fares from £599 per person.

When: 17 - 24 March, 2018

Itinerary: From Fort Lauderdale round trip, the ship will call at St. Thomas, Tortola, Nassau and Royal Caribbean's private island, CocoCay. Related: Eastern Caribbean Cruise Tips

What It Is: Join Rick Springfield and other stars for the third 80s Cruise, onboard Celebrity Summit. Rocking big hair and neon spandex, 80's-lovers can enjoy concerts day and night as well as a myriad of themed activities such as costume parties, "Let's Get Physical" aerobics and Q&A sessions with the artistes. Although no official meet-and-greet has been announced, the charter company hints there's a good chance you might run into one of your teenage celebrity crushes onboard. Fares from $2,600 for an inside cabin, based on double occupancy.

When: 6 - 13 May, 2018

Itinerary: A seven-night return sailing departing from Southampton, with calls in Bilbao, Vigo and Lisbon.