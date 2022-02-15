Regent Seven Seas Cruises History

Who is Regent Seven Seas Cruises' CEO? Jason Montague (September 2016 –)

What year was Regent Seven Seas Cruises Founded? 1992

Which vessels are in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleet?

Seven Seas Explorer

Seven Seas Mariner

Seven Seas Navigator

Seven Seas Splendor

Seven Seas Voyager

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, formerly known as Radisson Seven Seas Cruises, was formed in 1992 through the merger of two one-ship lines -- Radisson Cruises and Seven Seas Cruises. The former contributed the Radisson Diamond, the industry's only twin-hulled ship, and the latter operated Song of Flower. During this time, Minneapolis-based Carlson Hospitality Worldwide owned the cruise line, which operated out of Miami.

In 1997, the luxury cruise line added the South Pacific-focused Paul Gauguin to its fleet, though it did not own the ship. Radisson built Seven Seas Navigator in 1999 and Seven Seas Mariner, the world's first all-suite, all-balcony ship, in 2001. Seven Seas Voyager, the line's second all-suite, all-balcony ship, entered service in April 2003. The cruise line gained the distinction of having ships with vastly differing architecture and style while still maintaining a consistency in programs and services fleetwide. However, in 2003, Song of Flower was sold, and Radisson Diamond left the fleet in 2005.

In 2006, Radisson Seven Seas Cruises underwent another name change to become Regent Seven Seas Cruises. In late fall 2007, New York-based Apollo Management, L.P., signed an agreement to acquire Regent Seven Seas Cruises from Carlson. The deal closed in winter 2008. At the time, Prestige Cruise Holdings was created to manage the cruise portion of Apollo Management's portfolio. (It also owned Oceania Cruises.)

In 2009, Regent announced it would not renew its contract to operate Paul Gauguin in 2010.

In November 2014, Norwegian Cruise Line acquired Prestige Cruise Holdings, which now falls under the broader Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings parent brand. In 2016, Seven Seas Explorer joined the fleet as Regent's first new-build in more than a decade, and touted it as the most luxurious cruise ship at sea. The line also invested $125 million to refurbish its three older ships to meet the standards set by Explorer.