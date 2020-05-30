10 Reasons to Love Saga Cruises

Fares include a high number of inclusions (one of the reasons the line has such a high number of repeat passengers) that create a hassle-free experience. They include home-to-port transfers (up to 75 miles each way for a private chauffeur or a shared service for passengers living between 75 to 250 miles of the port); alternatively, there is free parking for those who choose to drive. There is free wine with lunch and dinner, 24-hour room service, unlimited self-serve tea, coffee and juice, a complimentary shuttle bus service at most ports and complimentary Wi-Fi. Saga also offers optional travel insurance or a reduction in the fare if not required. This is a huge boon for elderly passengers who might find it hard to get reasonably priced cover. Last, but certainly not least, fares include porterage of luggage and all tipping. The latter is always a thorny subject as far as British cruisers are concerned. Even though it is the accepted -- some would say tolerated -- norm on most lines, in particular American ones, it still grates with Brits where it is not part of everyday culture and Saga understands this. From 2018 there will also be a selection of fully inclusive cruises with all drinks and excursions.